In pics: The Ramjhol 1.0 event at KCC

The Kolkata Centre for Creativity had organised Ramjhol 1.0 Rajasthan: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow, an exploration of the culture of Rajasthan and its ties with Kolkata. The event touched upon all aspects of creativity and endeavours – contemporary art, language and literature, theatre, film, craft, design, architecture and history, culminating in three days of performances, workshops, talks, performances and exhibitions. Here is a glimpse of the same.

| Published : | 25th August 2023 12:24 AM