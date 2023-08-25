Home Galleries

In pics: The Ramjhol 1.0 event at KCC

The Kolkata Centre for Creativity had organised Ramjhol 1.0 Rajasthan: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow, an exploration of the culture of Rajasthan and its ties with Kolkata. The event touched upon all aspects of creativity and endeavours – contemporary art, language and literature, theatre, film, craft, design, architecture and history, culminating in three days of performances, workshops, talks, performances and exhibitions. Here is a glimpse of the same.

(L to R) Vishes Kothari, Pramila Shah, Richa Agarwal, Bhishambar Newar, Hinglaj Dan Ratnoo, Sushil Goenka
