Glimpses from the relaunch party of Peerless Hotel

Peerless Hotel Kolkata, formerly known as The Peerless Inn, had an exclusive launch of their re-imagined and re-designed property, with new club floors featuring 32 state-of-the-art rooms and suites, and an uber-cool lounge. Live jazz music and a performance by the Violin Brothers made the evening an enchanting one.

| Published : | 07th December 2023 11:49 PM