In pics: Trailer launch of Bodhon 2

Aditi Roy’s next web-show Bodhon 2, starring Sandipta Sen, Koushik Roy, Indrasish Roy and others had its trailer launch recently in the presence of the cast and crew. The new series will see Raka Sen (Sandipta) fighting against social evils relentlessly in a fictional setting of Ipilpur.

| Published : | 07th December 2023 11:59 PM