Glimpses from Sandipta Sen's wedding

Actress Sandipta Sen and her beau Soumya Mukherjee tied the knot recently in the presence of friends, family and wellwishers from the Bengali entertainment industry. The bride looked resplendent in a pink benarasi and gold jewellery, including an interesting mathapatti and a simple, traditional makeup. She jazzed it up with a pair of white bridal sneakers. A few glimpses from the grand celebrations captured by The Wedding Canvas.

| Published : | 14th December 2023 06:07 PM