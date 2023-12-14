Home Galleries

Glimpses from Sandipta Sen's wedding

Actress Sandipta Sen and her beau Soumya Mukherjee tied the knot recently in the presence of friends, family and wellwishers from the Bengali entertainment industry. The bride looked resplendent in a pink benarasi and gold jewellery, including an interesting mathapatti and a simple, traditional makeup. She jazzed it up with a pair of white bridal sneakers. A few glimpses from the grand celebrations captured by The Wedding Canvas.

author_img Published :  14th December 2023 06:07 PM   |   Published :   |  14th December 2023 06:07 PM
Soumya & Sandipta
Soumya & Sandipta
Abir
Abir
Neil & Falaque
Neil & Falaque
Rajdeep
Rajdeep
Anindya
Anindya
Debleena
Debleena
Ditipriya
Ditipriya
Anindita
Anindita
Indrasish
Indrasish
June & Tota
June & Tota
The couple & Swastika
The couple & Swastika
Ushasi & Lahoma
Ushasi & Lahoma
Vikram
Vikram
Susmita & Sourav
Susmita & Sourav
Sudeshna
Sudeshna
Sudip & Anindita
Sudip & Anindita
Sudarshan
Sudarshan
Twarita & Sourav
Twarita & Sourav
Zinia
Zinia
Prosenjit
Prosenjit
Shiboprosad
Shiboprosad
Soumya, Sohini & Sandipta
Soumya, Sohini & Sandipta
The couple & Indraadip
The couple & Indraadip
Srijit
Srijit
The couple & Raj
The couple & Raj
Soumya
Soumya
Soumya, Sandipta & Rooqma
Soumya, Sandipta & Rooqma
Sandipta sporting a pair of white bridal sneakers
Sandipta sporting a pair of white bridal sneakers
Roshni, Sandipta & Soumya
Roshni, Sandipta & Soumya
Debjani & Rishi
Debjani & Rishi
Rupanjana
Rupanjana
Rezwan
Rezwan
Om & Mimi
Om & Mimi
TAGS
Wedding Sandipta Sen Soumya Mukherjee

Comments