In pics: Kaushik Ganguly announces new film, Ajogya

Filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly’s much-awaited directorial venture, Ajogya’s logo just got launched. Starring the iconic pair of the Bengali film industry- Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta, this film also marks their 50th project together.

| Published : | 14th December 2023 05:43 PM