Home Galleries

In pics: Label Falguni Shane Peacock launches flagship store in Kolkata

Designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock just launched their flagship store in Kolkata on Lee Road. The meticulously designed store bears the signature touch of celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan. The launch event in the city was hosted by luxe-style curator Chikky Goenka. Guests like Shivika Goenka, Mimi Chakraborty, Saachi Bhasin Daga, Gitanjali Khemka, Ritu Agarwal, Raj Mahtani, and Ushoshi Sengupta graced the occasion.

author_img Published :  14th December 2023 05:37 PM   |   Published :   |  14th December 2023 05:37 PM
Richa, Raj & Falguni
Richa, Raj & Falguni
Shane
Shane
Gauri
Gauri
Mimi
Mimi
Ushoshi
Ushoshi
Shivika & Preeti
Shivika & Preeti
Tanaaz & Chikky
Tanaaz & Chikky
Sumedha & Mansi
Sumedha & Mansi
Sanaya
Sanaya
Ritu
Ritu
Saachi
Saachi
parno
Parno
Poonam & Darshana
Poonam & Darshana
TAGS
Gauri Khan Falguni Shane Peacock Kolkata Store

Comments