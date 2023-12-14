In pics: Label Falguni Shane Peacock launches flagship store in Kolkata

Designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock just launched their flagship store in Kolkata on Lee Road. The meticulously designed store bears the signature touch of celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan. The launch event in the city was hosted by luxe-style curator Chikky Goenka. Guests like Shivika Goenka, Mimi Chakraborty, Saachi Bhasin Daga, Gitanjali Khemka, Ritu Agarwal, Raj Mahtani, and Ushoshi Sengupta graced the occasion.

