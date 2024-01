In pics: Premiere of Kadak Singh

A special screening of Kadak Singh, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi and Jaya Ahsan among others was held in the city. The cast and crew along with prominent faces from the city joined in to make the event a grand success.

| Published : | 14th December 2023 06:09 PM