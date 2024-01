Glimpses from Darshana-Saurav's wedding

After Sandipta-Soumya, actors Darshana Banik and Saurav Das had a big fat yet elegant wedding this December. The bride looked resplendent draped in an exquisite handwoven red Banarasi sari and traditional gold jewellery. Moments captured beautifully by The Wedding Canvas.

| Published : | 21st December 2023 07:15 PM