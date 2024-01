Indulge ushers in winters with Stellar Strings at The Tolly Club

To usher in the winter festivities, Indulge organised a two-day musical extravaganza on December 13 and 14 at CC&FC and The Tollygunge Club respectively, featuring popular Russian girl band Stellar Strings. The temperature soared high as the band played tunes from popular Bollywood songs to which the guests danced their hearts out.

| Published : | 21st December 2023 07:29 PM