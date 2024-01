Glimpses from the premiere of Kabuliwala

Filmmaker Suman Ghosh’s latest, Kabuliwala, based on Rabindranath Tagore’s short story had its premiere at INOX South City recently in the presence of the cast, crew and friends from the Bengali entertainment industry. The film sees Mithun Chakraborty as Kabuliwala, and the little Anumegha Kahali plays Mini.

| Published : | 29th December 2023 01:53 AM