Missile Utsob, a song from Badami Hyenar Kobole, releases

Missile Utsob, a track from Hoichoi Studios’ upcoming movie Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole, was recently launched on the Ganges with the cast and musicians. The film is gearing up for theatre release on January 12 and features a treasured cast comprising Abir Chatterjee, Paran Bandopadhyay, Pratik Dutta, and Shruti Das among others.

| Published : | 29th December 2023 01:49 AM