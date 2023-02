Glimpses from the star-studded premiere of Kaberi Antardhan

The special screening of Kaushik Ganguly’s Kaberi Antardhan, starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, Churni Ganguly, Kaushik Sen, Kaushik Ganguly, Indraneil Sengupta and others, at INOX Quest Mall was an evening dotted with some of the best looking people in the city.

| Published : | 01st February 2023 06:45 PM