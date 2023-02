In pics: Music launch of Paroma Neotia's Mitthye Premer Gaan

Paroma Neotia’s Valentine’s special release Mitthye Premer Gaan had its music launch in presence of actors Anirban Bhattacharya, Ishaa Saha, Arjun Chakraborty, Soumyo Mukherjee, Anusha Viswanathan and the entire musical team at Altair.

| Published : | 01st February 2023 07:12 PM