In pics: Second edition of Get Fit with Indulge at Karma Fitness Studio

Get Fit with Indulge — a competitive activity between four popular gym facilities in the city where participants can take part across categories like Wall Sit, Plank, Push-ups had its second session at Karma Fitness Studio. There were two segments, one above and one below the age of y60. The event was judged by strength athlete Shoiab Jamal.

| Published : | 01st February 2023 04:00 PM