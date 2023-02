The premiere of Olokkhis in Goa is a blingy affair

Web series Olokkhis in Goa, starring Anuradha Mukherjee, Priyanka Mondal, Priyanka Bhattacharjee and Avery Singha Roy had its première at Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI). The cast and crew were present at the event.

