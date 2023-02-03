Glimpses from Red Ochre's exhibition where folk meets fashion

A three-day exhibition had a fashion walk on its inaugural day at the Abanindranath Gallery at ICCR, Kolkata. It was by artist Sharmistha Roy Chowdhury’s Red Ochre. Noted actress Swastika Mukherjee inaugurated the exhibition, followed by a fashion walk featuring Chaitali Dasgupta, Alokananda Roy, Sudarshan Chakravorty, Arnab Bandyopadhyay, Rupa Chakraborty, Rubena Chatterjee, and Debmalya Chattopadhyay.

