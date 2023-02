Aaro Ek Prithibi's premiere is a star-studded affair

Filmmaker Atanu Ghosh’s Aaro Ek Prithibi, starring debutante Tasnia Farin, Anindita Bose, Shaheb Bhattacherjee and Kaushik Ganguly, had its première at Cinépolis, Acropolis Mall. It was a well-attended star-studded affair.

10th February 2023