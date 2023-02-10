In pics: Premiere of Anjan Dutt's Revolver Rohoshyo

The detective thriller Revolver Rohoshyo, directed by Anjan Dutt, based on his book Danny Detective saw the making of the newest sleuth in town Subrata Sharma, played by Suprabhat Das. The prèmiere saw the presence of the who’s who of Tollywood. And great film calls for a greater party and that’s exactly why team Revolver Rohoshyo had a gala after-party at Scrapyard with some yummy food and refreshing beverages.

| Published : | 10th February 2023 11:59 AM