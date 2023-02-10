Home Galleries

In pics: Premiere of Anjan Dutt's Revolver Rohoshyo

The detective thriller Revolver Rohoshyo, directed by Anjan Dutt, based on his book Danny Detective saw the making of the newest sleuth in town Subrata Sharma, played by Suprabhat Das. The prèmiere saw the presence of the who’s who of Tollywood. And great film calls for a greater party and that’s exactly why team Revolver Rohoshyo had a gala after-party at Scrapyard with some yummy food and refreshing beverages.

Published : 10th February 2023 11:59 AM
(L-R) Neel, Anjan & Suprabhat
Abhijit
Ranita
Krishna
Souptik
Pathikrit
Debashree
Ayoshi
Vanita
Tnusree
Tanika
Sumana
Sujan Neel
Soumojeet
Somraj
Shoaib
Sayantani
Raja & Paean
Premendu
Payel
Payel
Neel
Mithila & Srijit
Mainak
Ishan
Indrajit
Chhandak
Chandan
Arjunn
Anuradha
Anjan
TAGS
Revolver Rohoshyo Danny Detective Anjan Dutt Suprabhat Das

