Glimpses from the premiere of Sayantan Ghoshal's LSD

A directorial venture by Sayantan Ghoshal, LSD (Laal Suitcase ta Dekhechen), helmed by actors Soham and Saayoni Ghosh had its première recently. Popular faces from the industry, along with the cast and crew were present at the event.

| Published : | 16th February 2023 08:44 PM