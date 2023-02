In pics: 65th edition of AICOG 2023

The city recently hosted the 65th AICOG 2023, an annual flagship event of FOGSI — the largest medical conference in the country with over 8,000 women health specialists from across the globe. The five-day conference was inaugurated by celebrated Bollywood actor Vidya Balan and Olympic medallist Mary Kom at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.

| Published : | 12th January 2023 09:21 PM