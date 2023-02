Enthusiasts sweat it out at the 1st session of Get Fit with Indulge

Get Fit with Indulge — a competitive activity between four popular gym facilities in the city where participants can take part across categories like Wall Sit, Plank and Burpees had its first session at Skulpt Fitness. It was a tough fight among the participants. The event was judged by actress Priyanka Mondal.

| Published : | 19th January 2023 09:15 PM