In pics: Lead cast of Lakadbaggha at the music launch

The lead cast of Lakadbaggha — Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja — were at Roots to launch Rabindranath Tagore’s Purano Sei song recreated by Belgian maestro Simon Fransquet for the film.

| Published : | 19th January 2023 11:07 PM