In pics: Poster reveal of Ayan Chakraborti's Nikhoj

Hoichoi’s upcoming web show Nikhoj, directed by Ayan Chakraborti, and starring Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury, had its show launch and poster reveal recently, in the presence of the cast and crew.

| Published : | 14th July 2023 01:39 AM