Rachna Banerjee launches skincare label

Actress Rachna Banerjee recently launched her range of skincare essentials called Rachna Care boasting of natural homecare products for sensitive skin. It offers a wide range of products, including a natural glow face wash, a natural saffron aloe vera gel to remove acne, besides anti-ageing and and pain-relief solutions.

| Published : | 18th July 2023 02:40 PM