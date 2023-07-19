Home Galleries

Glimpses from The Healthy Millet Affair at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata

Remember the millet dinner menu at The White House to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi? To celebrate the International Year of Millets and keeping in mind, how the government in India is promoting this ancient crop, Dr Jyotsna Suri, CMD of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group invited the who's who of the City to celebrate The Healthy Millet, a festival that will kickstart at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata from tomorrow till August 20. Curated by chef Madhumita Mohanta, the millet lunch menu on Wednesday, June 19, afternoon was a gala spread and the who's who of the City of Joy joined in to celebrate. Here are a few glimpses of the same.

Food Festival millets The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata The Healthy Millet International Year of Millets

