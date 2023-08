Glimpses from Charles Correa Memorial Lecture

The 6th edition of the Charles Correa Memorial Lecture, organised by Ambuja Neotia Group, was held recently at Royal Bengal Room. Started in 2016, the annual event marks the death anniversary of the master architect of post-Independent India. This year the lectures were delivered by two eminent architects, Brinda Somaya and Bibhuti Man Singh.

| Published : | 21st July 2023 12:14 AM