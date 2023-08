In pics: Teaser Launch of Byomkesh o Durgo Rohoshyo

Birsa Dasgupta’s next Byomkesh O Durgo Rohoshyo with Dev as Byomkesh Bakshi and Rukmini Maitra as Satyabati saw its teaser launch at Vivanta by Taj.

| Published : | 21st July 2023 12:08 AM