Fashion Fiesta at EFLA 2023

To mark its presence and recognise the fashion industry, IFM Academy along with its collaborators organised the Eastern Fashion and Lifestyle Awards 2023, which saw fashion shows by Bibi Russell from Bangladesh and Arnab Sengupta and Santanu Guha Thakurta from the city, all choreographed by former supermodel Nayanika Chatterjee.

| Published : | 09th June 2023 03:08 PM