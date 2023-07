In pics: Savourites turn 25

Savourites Hospitality Pvt.Ltd, the mother brand for speciality restaurants 6 Ballygunge Place and The Wall and Ramanee, turned 25 and all joined hands to celebrate their glorious anniversary in the industry. A grand welcome dance by Kakoli Chatterjee and team, and a soulful performance by the musical duo, Sourendro-Soumyojit, took the celebrations a notch higher.

