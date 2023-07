Chiradip Sarkar launches Hindi single 'Yaadein'

Noted Santoor player Chiradip Sarkar launched a Hindi single, Yaadein (A musical memoir), composed, music direction and lyrics by Sarkar and sung by Jamuna Kumar Damai, in presence of Santoor legend Pt. Tarun Bhattacharya, ace music composers Debojyoti Mishra and Joy Sarkar at Chapter 2.

| Published : | 12th June 2023 09:29 PM