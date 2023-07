Glimpses from the annual show of Lai Haraoba

The 11th annual programme of actor Devlina Kumar’s dance academy, Lai Haraoba-Prachya Nacher Pathshala, was a grand success. Devlina, along with her students presented Rabindranath Tagore’s dance drama, Shyama.

