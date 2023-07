Glimpses from Datta's premiere

Director Nirmal Chakravarty’s directorial debut, Datta, based on Saratchandra Chattopadhyay’s eponymous novel starring Rituparna Sengupta, Shaheb Chatterjee, Joy Sengupta and others, recently had its premiere at Priya Cinema.

| Published : | 22nd June 2023 11:46 PM