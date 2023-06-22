Glimpses from World Yoga Day celebrations

To mark International Yoga Day, the British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata, Victoria Memorial Hall, and SKAL International Kolkata, supported by Novotel Kolkata, hosted a yoga session at Victoria Memorial Hall. Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata, Samarendra Kumar, secretary and curator, Victoria Memorial Hall, and Amin Asghar, president of SKAL International Kolkata, attended the session along with members of SKAL International. Eminent yoga instructor Madhusatta Chaudhury coordinated the session.

| Published : | 22nd June 2023 11:13 PM