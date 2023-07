In pics: Art Adda's cultural soiree

An Art Adda presentation, hosted by Shantanu Ghosh at his 100-year-old heritage house near Maddox Square saw music and dance soiree with performances by Carsten Wicke from Germany playing the Rudra Veena and a dance by Dr Debanjana Das from the US. The evening was graced by German consul general Manfred Auster and faces from the tinsel town among others.

