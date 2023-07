In pics: Shohorer Ushtomo Dine's trailer launch

The much-loved duo Vikram Chatterjee and Solanki Roy are back again, and this time on the big screen in the upcoming film Shohorer Ushnotomo Dine. Glimpses from the film’s trailer launch at Double Down Brewpub and Café.

| Published : | 23rd June 2023 12:46 AM