Lakkhichhara launches new album

Bangla band Lakkhichhara recently released their much-awaited sixth studio album, Ek Doshok Por, in Chapter 2 in the presence of stalwart musicians like Debojyoti Mishra, Rupankar Bagchi, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Upal Sengupta, Sidhu, and Mainak Bumpy Nag Chowdhury.

| Published : | 23rd June 2023 12:55 AM