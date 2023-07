Actors Nussrat and Yash launches YD Films

Actors Nussrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta recently launched their production house YD Films in a glamorous event at What’s In d Name, announcing their first production Mentaal directed by Baba Yadav and starring Yash, Nussrat and Sayantani Ghosh. The event was joined by friends and faces from the tinsel town.

| Published : | 30th June 2023 01:52 PM