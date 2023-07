KCC hosts 3rd edition of Learn Togetherness

Kolkata Centre for Creativity hosted the third edition of Learn Togetherness (LT), a queer arts festival. The inauguration saw a preview of the visual arts exhibition, a panel discussion moderated by Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee and a performance by Sangram Mukhopadhyay. Glimpses from the same.

| Published : | 30th June 2023 03:18 PM