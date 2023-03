A glimpse from the discussion session on Freedom and Awakening at KCC

Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) organised a discussion session on Freedom and Awakening with artists Jogen Chowdhury, Shuvaprasanna Bhattacharjee, Arunima Choudhury, Chandra Bhattacharjee, Chhatrapati Dutta, Indrapramit Roy, Debanjan Roy and others.

| Published : | 10th March 2023 04:34 PM