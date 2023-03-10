Home Galleries

Luxury carpet store Obeetee launches it's first store in Kolkata

Luxury carpet brand Obeetee Carpets opened their first design studio at Ground Floor, Bishop's House, Chowringhee, and it was attended by notable designers and the who’s who of the city. The carpets were designed in collaboration with designers like JJ Valaya, Anju Modi, Shantnu & Nikhil, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dalmia and many others and separate stalls showcased each of the designer edits.

author_img Published :  10th March 2023 03:36 PM   |   Published :   |  10th March 2023 03:36 PM
Oeindrila and Gagan
Oeindrila and Gagan
Utsav
Utsav
Tapur
Tapur
Sanjay
Sanjay
Rudra
Rudra
Reshmi
Reshmi
Rakesh
Rakesh
Zha Liyou
Zha Liyou
Preeyam
Preeyam
Pallabi
Pallabi
Mitakshara
Mitakshara
Minu
Minu
JJ Valaya
JJ Valaya
Jasmine
Jasmine
Gitanjali
Gitanjali
Dev
Dev
Chandni and Ananya
Chandni and Ananya
Anju
Anju
Anita
Anita
Angelique
Angelique
TAGS
obeetee luxury carpet brand Obeetee Obeetee in Kolkata Obeetee in Quest Mall

Comments