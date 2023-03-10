Luxury carpet store Obeetee launches it's first store in Kolkata

Luxury carpet brand Obeetee Carpets opened their first design studio at Ground Floor, Bishop's House, Chowringhee, and it was attended by notable designers and the who’s who of the city. The carpets were designed in collaboration with designers like JJ Valaya, Anju Modi, Shantnu & Nikhil, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dalmia and many others and separate stalls showcased each of the designer edits.

