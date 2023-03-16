Home Galleries

Couturier Christian Loubotin's SS Collection gets unveiled at The Loft

Renowned couturier Christian Louboutin’s Spring Summer Collection ’23, The Loubi Show, hosted by Ritu Agarwal saw the presence of many renowned women and men congregating at The Loft in Quest Mall to check out the latest in footwear and high-end minaudières on display. Indulge was the only media present at this exclusive affair and here are a few precious glimpses from the posh event.

author_img Published :  16th March 2023 06:56 PM   |   Published :   |  16th March 2023 06:56 PM
Niki and Abhilasha
Niki and Abhilasha
Tripti
Tripti
Shivika
Shivika
Shayan and Lana
Shayan and Lana
Ritu
Ritu
Ritu and Prakash
Ritu and Prakash
Ritu Agarwal
Ritu Agarwal
Rashi
Rashi
Priyanka
Priyanka
Saksham and Sarita
Saksham and Sarita
Preeyam
Preeyam
Prakash, Ritu & Ratul
Prakash, Ritu & Ratul
Pappi and Sugandha
Pappi and Sugandha
Pallavi
Pallavi
Minnie
Minnie
Madhu
Madhu
Lopamudra
Lopamudra
Jaya
Jaya
Iqbal
Iqbal
Enu
Enu
TAGS
Christian Louboutin The Loubi Show Ritu Agarwal

Comments