Couturier Christian Loubotin's SS Collection gets unveiled at The Loft

Renowned couturier Christian Louboutin’s Spring Summer Collection ’23, The Loubi Show, hosted by Ritu Agarwal saw the presence of many renowned women and men congregating at The Loft in Quest Mall to check out the latest in footwear and high-end minaudières on display. Indulge was the only media present at this exclusive affair and here are a few precious glimpses from the posh event.

| Published : | 16th March 2023 06:56 PM