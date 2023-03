Glimpses from the launch of the Italian Food fest at The Westin

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat organised a 10-day long Italian food festival Un Affaire Italiano with dishes curated by Italian chef Matteo Girelli. The launch of the event saw the presence of popular faces from the city. The food festival will be on till March 19.

| Published : | 16th March 2023 07:34 PM