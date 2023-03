GKB X Carrera launch party at Toy Room is a glitzy affair

Popular eyewear retailer GKB Opticals recently hosted a glitzy launch party for the Carrera Prowl collection at Toy Room. The high-profile, exclusive party that went on past Cinderella hours was graced by the who's who of tinsel town. Pictures by Pritam Sarkar

| Published : | 23rd March 2023 02:49 PM