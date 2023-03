Glimpses from the trailer launch of Akorik

The trailer launch of the much-awaited film, Akorik, by Tathagata Bhattacharjee, starring Rituparna Sengupta, Anuradha Roy, Angana Bose and others was held at The Hotel Hindustan International, in presence of the cast and crew.

| Published : | 30th March 2023 07:19 PM