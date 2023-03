The trailer launch of Sesh Pata is studded with Tolly-stars

Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee is back with yet another promising film named Sesh Pata, helmed by Atanu Ghosh. The trailer launch of the event awed everyone, as co-stars Gargee Roychowdhury and Vikram Chatterjee and other famous faces from the film fraternity came together to make the trailer launch a success.

30th March 2023