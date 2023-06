Glimpses from the International Dance day celebrations

April 29 is celebrated International Dance Day and like every year, the West Bengal Dance Group Federation had organised an event in which selected dance troupes from the state took part, along with a Sambalpuri dance presentation, choreographed by Shashanka Shekhar Dubey. The event was graced by renowned dancers from the fraternity.

| Published : | 12th May 2023 07:48 PM