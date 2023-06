Shikhar India Style Tour 2023 is a night full of live music and fashion show

Shikhar India Style Tour 2023 saw a night full of live music and a fashion show followed by an eclectic afterparty at Drunken Teddy. After the electrifying performance by singer Sonnali Bahuguna, the fashion show saw the models sporting the latest collections by Komal Sood and Abhishek Roy. It was a glamorous evening!

| Published : | 12th May 2023 06:28 PM