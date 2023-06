In pics: Abar Bibaho Obhijaan's fancy poot party at Taj City Centre

Team Abar Bibaho Obhijaan launched a song Mon Bajare from the movie at a fancy pool party thrown in Taj City Centre. The evening was fun with the cast and crew dressed in beach party attires. Anirban Bhattacharya, Saurav Das, Rudranil Ghosh, Sohini Sarkar and Priyanka Sarkar graced the occasion.

| Published : | 20th May 2023 06:18 PM