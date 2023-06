In pics: Nonte Fonte's music launch at Effingut

Narayan Debnath’s iconic comic book Nonte Fonte released recently. Directed by Anirban Chakraborty and scripted by actor Amlan Majumder, the film’s music has been composed by Anupam Roy, who unveiled it at a gala show in Effingut amidst the cast and crew.

| Published : | 20th May 2023 06:43 PM