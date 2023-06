Glimpses from Datta's trailer launch

Director Nirmal Chakravarty’s directorial Datta, based on Saratchandra Chattopadhyay’s eponymous novel, feature Rituparna Sengupta, Shaheb Chatterjee, and Joy Sengupta among others. The film had its trailer launch at Farzi Café in the presence of the cast and crew.

| Published : | 26th May 2023 01:32 AM